The Sofia City Court acquitted former Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov in the case concerning the water crisis in Pernik in 2019. Dimov was charged with deliberate mismanagement on an especially large scale in connection with the crisis, which led to the introduction of water restrictions in the city.

The verdict is not final. The prosecution will challenge it before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

“I believe the decision is incorrect and I will appeal it before the Court of Appeal,” prosecutor Angel Kanev said.

After the court’s ruling, Neno Dimov said that he had not felt worried at any point. He said that during his time in custody and under house arrest, he had written a book.

The case may continue before two more courts

“At no point did I feel worried. During my time in custody and under house arrest, I wrote a book. I will comment after the court’s final decision,” Neno Dimov said.

The acquittal may be reviewed by the Sofia Court of Appeal and subsequently by the Supreme Court of Cassation. This means that the legal proceedings have not yet come to a final end.

On the same day, the judge in the case, Krasimir Komsalov, was elected by the National Assembly as a member of the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota.