A 19-year-old man suspected of murdering a 24-year-old woman in Athens has been arrested in France under a European arrest warrant. The detention took place on November 18, and the Greek authorities are expecting proceedings for his transfer to Greece to begin.

The body of the 24-year-old woman, a citizen of Burkina Faso, was found on November 8 in a suitcase left in the “Agios Panteleimonas” neighborhood in central Athens. A passerby alerted the police after noticing a strong odor coming from the luggage. The woman had been reported missing on October 29 at the “Kypseli” police station, and her identity was established through fingerprints.

The initial autopsy found no visible injuries, but the cause of death remained unclear. According to Greek media, the woman’s legs had been tied with plastic rope. The police have not publicly disclosed how the death occurred or what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect.

Investigative leads take police to France

Greek police said the suspect’s identity was established following a joint assessment of the materials in the pretrial investigation, video footage and laboratory findings. “Following the subsequent activation of international police cooperation channels and the immediate mobilization of the French authorities, the accused was identified and detained,” the Greek police statement said.

According to the evidence collected, the man left Greece by plane on November 9, the day after the suitcase was found, and continued on to France. Greek investigators found his fingerprint on a dark plastic bag in which the body had been placed. Video footage also showed him moving around a building that the woman entered but did not leave, Iefimerida reported.

The man was detained in the French city of Strasbourg. He has not been convicted, but was arrested as a suspect as part of the investigation. A judicial procedure in France will follow to determine his transfer to the Greek authorities, where the case will continue on the charges brought by the Greek prosecution.

Sources: ekathimerini.com, iefimerida.gr, tovima.com