Five people have been detained during a specialized operation by the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDCOC) against an organized criminal group involved in human trafficking. Several girls were identified during the operation who, according to the investigation, were victims of sexual exploitation.

In the course of the pre-trial proceedings, evidence was gathered of involvement in a group established for profit – recruiting and using people for lewd acts and prostitution, regardless of their consent. According to the evidence, this was done by misleading them or promising them benefits.

Some of the identified victims were minors at the time the acts were committed. The GDCOC said that the group had been operating from January 2024 until the operation was carried out.

„Three individuals have been charged. Their detention has been extended for up to 72 hours.“

The pre-trial proceedings are being conducted under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. Three of those detained have been charged, while no public clarification has so far been provided regarding the procedural status of the other two.

Mobile phones, SIM cards and numerous documents were seized during the investigative activities. According to investigators, they are connected to the alleged criminal activity. The names of those detained and charged have not been disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing. The charges do not mean that guilt has been proven; this can be established only by a final conviction.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg