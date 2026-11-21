A 50-year-old man was detained in the village of Yunak with 7 kilograms of marijuana, the police in Varna reported. The drugs were found during searches of his home and car. The man is suspected of growing and distributing marijuana.

The operation was conducted on November 20 and targeted conventional crime and road accidents.

Second case involving methamphetamines

Another man, who attempted to flee a police check, was also detained as part of the operation. His detention is part of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamines in the municipalities of Dolni Chiflik and Dulgopol.

Narcotic substances and electronic scales bearing traces of prohibited substances were found in his car. The findings are the subject of pre-trial proceedings.

More than 200 vehicles checked

During the operation, law enforcement officers checked 207 people and 203 vehicles. A total of 107 violations of the Road Traffic Act were identified, with 47 of the offenders detected by teams using unmarked official vehicles.

Drivers were served with 103 electronic fines. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in both cases involving the detained suspects and the seized drugs. The investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the drugs found and the possible liability of those detained.