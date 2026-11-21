A 25-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a crash at the intersection of Batovska Street and 25th September Boulevard in Dobrich. The injured man was travelling in a BMW passenger car which, according to police, went out of control and crashed into a roadside pole.

“A 25-year-old man is in life-threatening condition following the traffic accident,” police said.

The passenger sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in Dobrich. The 27-year-old driver of the car suffered a lower-limb fracture. Both men have been admitted for treatment at the same medical facility.

The driver provided a blood sample to be tested for alcohol and drugs. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the crash.

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, 16 people were injured in traffic accidents across the country during the past 24 hours.