Mexico’s armed forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” in an operation in the state of Sinaloa. He was among the ten most-wanted fugitives of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. Two other senior representatives of his criminal organization were also detained, the head of Mexico’s security services said.

According to the Associated Press, the operation was carried out in the city of Guasave. Mexican authorities established a perimeter around the building where Meza Flores was located, but they came under fire and were attacked with explosives by suspected cartel members. Security forces then entered the building and detained the suspect.

Arrest Triggers Clashes

The operation led to armed clashes in Sinaloa. Cartel members erected burning barricades on the roads, while cars, trucks and commercial establishments were set on fire in the area. Gunfire was also reported, forcing residents to seek shelter. By Saturday morning, the situation in Guasave had begun to calm, while Mexican forces remained deployed in the state.

Mexico’s head of security services, Omar García Harfuch, described the detention as “an important step toward pacifying Sinaloa.” According to Mexican authorities, the operation was carried out with the help of intelligence from the administration of US President Donald Trump. No details about the coordination between the two countries were provided.

What Charges Are Linked to Meza Flores

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores is considered one of the leaders of the “Beltrán Leyva” organization, which is linked to the “Los Mayos” faction of the “Sinaloa” cartel. US authorities are seeking him on charges of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as the illegal use and possession of firearms. The charges do not constitute proven guilt.

The US State Department says that for more than two decades, Meza Flores and the organization he led have been linked to the smuggling of large quantities of drugs into the United States. The FBI and the State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The arrest comes after a series of operations against senior suspected drug traffickers and amid pressure from Washington for Mexico to step up its actions against the cartels. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened unilateral military action on Mexican territory if the government of Claudia Sheinbaum does not take more decisive measures.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com, apnews.com