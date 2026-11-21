The Sofia District Court imposed pre-trial detention on three minors accused of indecent acts against a minor girl in Sofia. The defendants are 14, 15 and 16 years old.

Before the court hearing, the three had been detained for up to 48 hours. This was announced by Georgi Kodzhanikolov, spokesperson for the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

“The court fully agrees with the prosecution’s arguments regarding the requests to impose pre-trial detention on the three minor defendants,” said duty prosecutor Georgi Georgiev.

According to him, the most severe measure is imposed on minors very rarely in principle. The law requires the case to be exceptional, and Prosecutor Georgiev said the court had determined that such exceptional circumstances existed in this case. The charges are subject to proof במסגרת the criminal proceedings.

Sources: bta.bg