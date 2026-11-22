Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov stated that an operation was being prepared against him with the aim of removing him from the investigation into the chain collision on the Trakia Motorway. His statement came after his home in Sliven was searched by officers of the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime.

“A large-scale operation is being prepared against me to remove me from the investigation into the chain collision on the Trakia Motorway,” Karapetkov told BNT. He added that his lawyers had not allowed him to speak in detail about the case and that his blood pressure had risen.

The search was carried out as part of pre-trial proceedings

The operation was conducted on Friday evening at around 8:00 p.m. On the orders of the supervising prosecutor, a search was carried out at the auto expert’s home and physical evidence was seized as part of pre-trial proceedings that had been initiated.

During the procedural and investigative actions, Karapetkov was temporarily taken away and detained so as not to obstruct the investigators’ work. He was subsequently released. His defense attorney, Dimitar Markovski, also arrived at the scene.

According to information from BNT, the reason for the actions was a report that Karapetkov had exerted pressure on a colleague while conclusions were being prepared. So far, the prosecution has not officially announced whether he has been charged or in what procedural capacity he is participating in the investigation.

The auto expert has also been linked to another fatal accident case

Karapetkov’s name was also drawn into a dispute surrounding a case concerning the death of a 12-year-old girl who died in an accident near Telish. The child’s father publicly challenged the findings in the automotive technical expert report prepared by Karapetkov.

Earlier this year, this led to his withdrawal from the court proceedings in the case. In a subsequent comment to BNT, the girl’s father stated that the search was connected to a report of pressure being exerted on an expert appointed to prepare a new expert report. This allegation has not been officially confirmed by the prosecution.

For now, there has been no public announcement of charges against Karapetkov or of any subsequent procedural actions being taken in the pre-trial proceedings.