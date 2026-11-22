The Sunny Beach – Burgas road remains closed in the Aheloy area after the serious accident in which a 38-year-old man from Burgas was killed. Traffic heading towards Burgas is being diverted at the roundabout for Aheloy, where a police patrol is present.

The incident occurred during the night. According to NOVA, the man initially crashed his car into the guardrail. While inspecting the damage beside the car, he was hit by a passing vehicle. Shortly afterwards, he was also run over by a second car driven by a woman.

Police are searching for the driver of the first car. The section between Aheloy and Kamenar remains closed until the inspection is completed. A damaged car and scattered debris on the road were seen at the scene, BurgasMedia reports.

At present, no further public information has been released about the identity of the driver being sought, whether charges have been brought, or the final traffic arrangements after the inspection is completed.