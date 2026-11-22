The Sunny Beach – Burgas road remains closed in the area of Aheloy following a serious crash that occurred last night. One person died in the incident.

The restriction is in the direction of Burgas and remains in effect this morning. A police patrol is diverting vehicles from the roundabout for Aheloy.

A vehicle was seen at the scene, left in the right-hand lane. Scattered vehicle parts are also lying on the roadway.

At present, there is no official information from the competent authorities about the causes of the crash. No details have been released about the identity of the deceased, any possible other participants, or when traffic will be restored.