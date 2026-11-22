An unlicensed 45-year-old motorcyclist was detained in Plovdiv after a police chase during which he crashed into three cars waiting at a red light. A breathalyser test detected more than 1.3 per mille of alcohol, the Ministry of Interior reported.

The incident took place on 21 November. At around 6:00 p.m., a patrol from the Fifth District Police Department spotted a motorcycle travelling along Osvobozhdenie Boulevard. Stickers had been placed on its registration plate.

The rider failed to comply with the order to stop and did not respond to the audible and visual signals.

“The rider refused to comply with the police order to stop.”

The motorcyclist continued at speed towards Sankt Peterburg Boulevard. In coordination with the duty operations unit, patrols from the Fourth District Police Department and the Specialised Police Forces sector joined the pursuit.

The man was caught in the area of the intersection of Hristo Botev Boulevard and Lyuben Karavelov Street. Before that, he had crashed into three cars waiting at a red light.

When his identity was established, it became clear that he did not possess a driving licence at all. According to the Ministry of Interior, he had been caught driving without a licence four times over the past year.

The breathalyser recorded more than 1.3 per mille of alcohol. The man refused to be tested for drug use, but provided blood for chemical analysis.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the prosecutor’s office has been notified. In addition, administrative proceedings were initiated against the detainee for 11 violations of the Road Traffic Act committed during the pursuit.

The violations listed include running a red light, failing to stop at a “Stop” sign and failing to comply with road markings.