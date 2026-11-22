Customs officials at the Lesovo checkpoint seized 415,200 cigarettes concealed in refrigerated display cabinets in a Turkish-registered lorry. The vehicle was travelling from Turkey to France, and the inspection was carried out on 19 November.

According to the Customs Agency, the driver, who is a Turkish national, had declared groupage goods for transit through Bulgaria. The lorry was selected for a thorough inspection following a risk analysis and the triggering of a risk profile.

During the inspection with X-ray equipment, two areas with suspicious density were identified. There, customs inspectors found two declared and packaged refrigerated display cabinets. After they were opened, it was established that their cavities had been filled with cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes bore Turkish excise stamps

A total of 20,760 packs of cigarettes from various brands were seized. All the products bore Turkish excise stamps, and their stated value amounted to more than €82,000. The information was reported by the Customs Agency.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case and are being conducted by an investigating customs inspector under the supervision of the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office. At this stage, no information has been reported about charges being brought against a specific individual.

More than one million cigarettes in three days

This is the second similar case at the checkpoint within three days. Between 17 and 19 November, customs officials at Lesovo seized a total of 1.05 million cigarettes, or 52,500 packs, in two lorries carrying goods for European Union countries.

In the previous inspection, 634,800 cigarettes concealed in a similar manner in heated food display cabinets were seized. The lorry was travelling from Turkey to Germany.