Criminalist Ivan Savov said that the police had not failed to act in the case involving the sexual abuse of a minor girl in Sofia. According to him, the police officers had been sent to the address following a report of a disturbance of the public order, and not to check whether there was an incapacitated person inside the home.

“There was no failure on the part of the law enforcement authorities because the law restricts them,” Savov said. He explained that the presence of an adult in the home had not automatically provided grounds for the officers to take further action.

Video recordings led to the investigation

According to Savov, if the videos had not been disseminated online, the case probably would not have come to light. He pointed out that the police cannot patrol parks and public gardens or enter homes to check whether an illegal act is being committed without a legal basis.

The Sofia City Court definitively remanded the three minor defendants in custody in connection with the case. They are aged 14, 15 and 16. The court imposed the measure in relation to the charges of sexual abuse, while the defendants are presumed innocent until the proceedings conclude with a final judicial act.

According to information from the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, a fifth young man has also been detained as part of the investigation. He is being investigated over alleged sexual abuse of another 16-year-old girl. The fourth detainee is 19 years old, and his specific involvement in the case is still being clarified.

Criminalist calls for changes

Savov said that the case exposed problems in the legislation and the restrictions faced by the police, schools and parents. According to him, teachers have limited means of influencing students, while parents do not always know what their children are doing.

He called for serious reform in the sector and pointed out that Bulgaria is among the few countries in Europe and the European Union that do not have a dedicated law on forensic expertise. Savov also commented on the need for changes in the “Security” sector as part of discussions on the 2027 budget.

Sources: novini.bg