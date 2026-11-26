Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov denied putting pressure on colleagues or preparing manipulated automotive technical expert reports. The chairman of the Union of Independent Automotive Technical Experts in Bulgaria spoke at a press conference following the search of his home in Sliven by GDBOP officers and his temporary detention.

The investigation concerns coercion through threats, committed on February 17, 2026, in Pleven. A laptop, flash drive, documents and a mobile phone were seized during the investigative and procedural actions. The pre-trial proceedings are being conducted under the supervision of the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office, BNR reported.

Karapetkov said that the report against him was connected to his conflict with Nikolay Popov, the father of Siyana, who died in a car crash, as well as to civil defamation lawsuits.

“This pre-trial proceeding was initiated as a retaliatory measure against several civil lawsuits that I organized against Nikolay Popov for defamation,”

the automotive expert said. This is his version of the reasons that led to the investigation.

The operation at his home was initially reported on November 21. At the time, NOVA reported that Karapetkov had been detained while the search was under way. After it was completed, he was released, with no information about any charges being publicly announced.

Comment on the Trakia motorway crash

Karapetkov also commented on his involvement in the investigation into the serious chain-reaction crash on the Trakia motorway near Yambol. According to him, investigators contacted him, but upon his arrival he stated that he would withdraw if his presence raised doubts about the impartiality of the expert report.

“The moment they even hint at it, I will leave. I no longer want to prepare this expert report, it is simply the dead who oblige me to work,”

Karapetkov said.

The dispute in the case against Lyutvi Mestan

The ruling of the Kardzhali District Court of November 12 also became a reason for the new public disputes surrounding the automotive expert’s work. At first instance, the court acquitted Lyutvi Mestan in the case concerning the crash near the village of Zagorsko in April 2019, in which a six-month-old baby died. The second defendant received a suspended sentence of three years in prison with a five-year probation period. The ruling is not final.

Karapetkov, who prepared the expert conclusion in the case, rejected claims that he had manipulated data from the inspection, including data concerning the stop line at the intersection. He said that the experts had accepted as a working hypothesis that Mestan’s car had stopped before entering the lane, and that the exact position of the stop line—whether it was one, two or five meters away from it—had no bearing on the analysis.

Karapetkov also said that the experts had worked with the data in the inspection report prepared by the investigative authorities. He showed photographs which, in his view, showed a heavily worn stop line.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg, nova.bg