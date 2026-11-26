A fifth young man has been arrested as part of an investigation into sexual acts against a minor girl in Sofia. A second alleged victim has also been identified – a 16-year-old girl who was also present at the party on the night after Halloween, Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Georgi Kodzhanikolov said.

According to the prosecution, the assault against the second girl took place in early September at a busy public transport stop. “The minor was forced to perform acts against her will, while none of the witnesses present intervened,” Kodzhanikolov said. The investigation must establish the specific circumstances and the involvement of those arrested.

Three minors remain in custody

The Sofia City Court remanded the three defendants, aged 14, 15 and 16, in custody in connection with the first case. The ruling is final. The court found that the evidence collected so far supports the assumption that they were involved in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl, while also taking into account the manner in which the assault was allegedly carried out.

The fourth person arrested is 19 years old and has also been charged. His specific involvement is still being clarified. The new arrest expands the investigation, which began after video recordings appeared on social media.

Prosecutors investigate the distribution of the videos

According to the prosecution, the first incident took place on the night after Halloween. Around 15 teenagers had gathered in an apartment after visiting a children’s disco. Some of the acts were filmed, and the recordings were subsequently distributed online.

“We are making enormous efforts to have the videos taken down, but the problem is almost impossible to solve as they are still being distributed,” the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said. According to him, an order for action has been issued, but it has not yet been established which individuals possess and distribute the videos.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg