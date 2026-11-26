A fifth person has been detained in the pre-trial proceedings into the sexual abuse of underage girls in Sofia. The newly detained suspect is a 19-year-old man linked to the same group, whose actions are already the subject of an investigation, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the young man is linked to a separate case from September 21. At the time, a 16-year-old girl was assaulted at a busy bus stop in Sofia’s Mladost district. The investigation must establish the specific circumstances surrounding the assault and the detainee’s role.

“On September 21, there is information about another girl who was assaulted,” said Sofia Directorate of Interior chief commissioner Nikolay Peltekov. According to bTV, passers-by at the scene reprimanded the perpetrators, but no one intervened. No reports were filed either about this case or about what happened during the party.

Investigation began after videos from a party

The main pre-trial proceedings were opened after videos from a party in an apartment in Sofia were distributed. The party took place on the night of October 31 and November 1. More than 10 young people attended the gathering. The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office charged three boys aged 14, 15 and 16 with lewd acts against a 15-year-old girl.

The Sofia District Court remanded the three minors in custody. According to the court’s decision, evidence was collected indicating that the acts were committed while the girl was in a helpless state. The decision is subject to appeal, and the defendants are presumed innocent until the case is concluded with a final conviction.

Another adult participant has already been detained in connection with the case. According to the Bulgarian National Television, he has been charged with producing pornographic material involving a minor for the purpose of distribution and with hooliganism. The prosecutor’s office is yet to decide what charges will be brought against the newly detained 19-year-old.

Weapon report also under investigation

Police are also investigating information about other incidents involving some members of the group. A gas pistol has been found, which is believed to have been used to fire at a girl in Sofia’s Nadezhda district in October. Investigators are checking whether the weapon is connected to the detainees.

The actions of a patrol team that visited the apartment following a noise complaint on the night of the party are also being clarified. “It must be established whether there was negligence on the part of the patrol,” chief commissioner Peltekov said, as quoted by bTV. Work is also underway to remove the videos of the abuse from the internet.

Sources: dunavmost.com, btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg