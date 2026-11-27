The Plovdiv Court of Appeals remanded 32-year-old Nikolay Chalakov in custody, with prosecutors identifying him as the leader of the „Ku Klux Klan – Plovdiv Division“ organization. The judges upheld the strictest remand measure imposed by the District Court on November 20.

The court found that, if a less restrictive measure were imposed, there would be a danger that the defendant might commit another crime. Chalakov is the only one of the 11 defendants in the pre-trial proceedings who remains in custody. The decision was issued following an appeal by the defense against his continued detention.

The case was heard behind closed doors

The hearing was held behind closed doors at the request of the prosecution. The grounds cited included information related to minors, as well as allegations of specific actions involving violence and attacks against citizens.

The defense challenged these allegations. Attorney Yasenka Shigerminova said: „They gathered in establishments and public places. Excuse me, what conspiracy are we talking about?“ According to her, the case contains no evidence of an organized group that commits crimes or incites minors to engage in aggressive actions.

Charges brought against 11 people

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Plovdiv charged 11 people, including four minors aged 16 and 17. According to the indictment, Chalakov led the organization from January 2025 to November 16, 2026, while the structure had 10 other members.

The prosecution alleges that the organization preached and incited discrimination, violence and hatred on racial, ethnic and sexual grounds. On November 17, the police and the State Agency for National Security conducted a specialized operation in Plovdiv and Rakovski, during which searches and seizures were carried out. The remaining defendants are free on bail or under the supervision of a Juvenile Pedagogical Room.

The organization was uncovered during another investigation

Information about the Plovdiv structure was uncovered during the investigation into the murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev on Youth Hill, committed on August 4. As part of that case, investigators examined video recordings and contacts that led them to the organization.

So far, Chalakov has not been convicted, and the charges against him remain to be proven in criminal proceedings. The investigation is continuing.

Sources: bntnews.bg, darik.bg, btvnovinite.bg