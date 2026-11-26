The head of Sofia Prison has been dismissed after 19-year-old Krasimir Pantov was mistakenly released, despite being required to remain in custody under a permanent detention order. This was stated in a written response by Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov to MP Ivaylo Mirchev as part of parliamentary oversight.

Pantov left custody on September 29. Six days later, on October 5, he was returned to custody. In the meantime, the defendant appeared at a court hearing on his own and told the magistrates that he had been released by mistake.

Disciplinary action will be taken

The case was reviewed by the Ministry of Justice following a television report by NOVA journalist Veronika Dimitrova. “The head of Sofia Prison has been dismissed from his position,” Nikolay Naydenov wrote in his response to Ivaylo Mirchev.

The minister also said that disciplinary action would be sought against the expert employee who was supposed to monitor the lawful implementation of court and prosecutorial orders concerning detained persons. Training is also planned for newly appointed prison administration staff by experts from the General Directorate for the Execution of Punishments.

More than 14 charges against three people

Krasimir Pantov has been charged alongside his brother Tsvetan and 28-year-old Miroslav Tsakov. According to a separate written response from Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, the three have been charged with more than 14 offenses involving assaults, threats and robberies.

The three were detained at the end of June following another attack in central Sofia. The court imposed pre-trial detention on them. The charges do not constitute proven guilt, and the criminal proceedings are subject to consideration by the court.

Sources: dunavmost.com, darik.bg