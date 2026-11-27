The Sofia City Court remanded Daniel Garkov, Georgi Georgiev, Petar Nikolov and Tencho Lilyanov in custody in the case involving an alleged fraud with European subsidies in Haskovo. The court ordered Tsveti Lalov, Delyan Delchev and Delcho Pehlivanov to report to the authorities as a precautionary measure. The eighth defendant – Velichko Minev – failed to appear at the hearing due to illness.

The eight have been charged by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office with participating in an organised criminal group and defrauding European Union budget funds. According to the indictment, the group operated in Haskovo from 2021 until 25 November 2026.

The court found that there was little evidence concerning seven of the defendants to support a reasonable suspicion that they had committed the crimes with which they were charged, but that such evidence nevertheless existed. No connection between some of the defendants was established. However, regarding Garkov, Georgiev, Nikolov and Lilyanov, the court found sufficient evidence to establish reasonable suspicion.

Prosecution Sought Detention for All

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office had insisted that all the defendants remain in custody. According to the prosecution, there are links between them established through information from the Commercial Register and the Registry Agency, reports from the State Agency for National Security and joint travel.

The investigation concerns projects of Haskovo Municipality financed through the European Regional Development Fund and the Recovery and Resilience Facility. The projects cited by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office include the construction of a nursing home, an arts centre and systems for producing energy from renewable sources. According to the institution, the alleged damage to the European Union budget exceeds €70 million. During the searches, €135,000, US$9,000, documents, mobile phones and computers were seized.

Defence Denied the Charges

The defendants’ lawyers said that the case contained insufficient specific evidence of an organised criminal group, a risk of absconding or a risk of committing a crime.

Daniel Garkov’s defence lawyer, Nikola Atanasov, pointed out that 21 votes are required for a decision of the Haskovo Municipal Council and that even if five of the defendants had voted together, this would not have been enough for its adoption.

Georgi Georgiev’s lawyer, Kristian Mirchev, said that the charges contained no information on whether the companies had carried out the projects they had won. According to him, engaging in private commercial activity is not prohibited, and “knowing one another is not a crime”.

The lawyers representing Tsveti Lalov and Delyan Delchev denied that the two had been involved in public procurement procedures. Tencho Lilyanov’s lawyer said that the seized materials had not yet been examined and that the actions described could constitute administrative rather than criminal violations. Delcho Pehlivanov’s defence also pointed out that there was no specific evidence of a criminal group.

The investigation is ongoing. All defendants are presumed innocent until a final conviction enters into force.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg