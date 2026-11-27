Police officers found and returned a bag containing €18,000 and personal documents that had been lost on the road between Sveti Vlas and Sunny Beach. The report was filed on November 25, after the owner realized that he had driven away in his car without noticing the bag left on the roof. This was reported by the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, as cited by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. The bag contained the man’s money and personal documents. After the report was filed with the police in Sunny Beach, the search was taken over by officers from the Criminal Police Department at the local police station. Duty officer Todorov and the head of the Criminal Police Department, Atanas Stamboliev, took part in the operation.

Police officers Halil Halil and Radostin Topalov managed to find the bag with the entire reported amount and the documents. According to the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the belongings were returned about an hour after the report was filed. Bulgarian National Television reported that it took about two hours, without providing further details about where the bag was found.

“Until now, I had not had much faith in the police, but thanks to these officers and the team, I believe that there are honorable people in the Ministry of Interior,” the man said after receiving his money and documents back. He thanked the officers for their swift response and assistance. There is currently no information about another incident connected with the lost bag.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, vesti.bg