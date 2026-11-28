A border police officer from Burgas prevented an attempt to steal his personal car while his child was in the back seat. The incident took place in a parking lot in front of a large hypermarket in Pomorie, NOVA reported. The child, aged 1 year and 10 months, was in a child safety seat and was not injured.

The officer is Aleksandar Yanchev, a junior expert in the “Special Tactical Operations” sector at the Regional Directorate of “Border Police” – Burgas. On Friday, he was off duty and taking care of his son. After a walk, he stopped the car about two meters from an ATM to withdraw money, keeping an eye on the child the entire time.

According to Yanchev, at one point a young man got into the driver’s seat and closed the door. The police officer reacted immediately, opened the car and pulled the man out. A brief struggle followed, during which the suspect resisted.

“Police, lie on the ground,” I said to him in a loud voice.

Yanchev said that the man stood up, raised his hands as if to fight and walked towards him. The officer then drew his service weapon, without loading it or firing a shot. After subduing the man, he called the police for assistance.

20-year-old man detained for 24 hours

Dozens of hypermarket visitors witnessed what happened. Many of them called 112. The responding teams established that the detainee was a 20-year-old man from Pomorie. He was detained for up to 24 hours.

At this stage, no information has been reported about charges being brought or about any subsequent measure against him. Detention for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act is an initial police measure and, in itself, does not mean proven guilt. If there are grounds, a prosecutor may order detention for up to 72 hours to bring an accused person before a court, but no such information has been announced in this case.

Law enforcement authorities are yet to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the attempt to drive away in the car and the resistance offered. It has been confirmed that the child remained unharmed, the car was not stolen and the man was handed over to the police.

Sources: nova.bg