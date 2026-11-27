Two junior inspectors from the Kotel District Police Department have been temporarily suspended from duty following a report of abuse of police powers during the arrest of a citizen at an establishment. A disciplinary inquiry has been launched against the officers, and the suspension will remain in effect until its completion.

The decision was made by order of the director of the Sliven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. Commissioner Ivan Georgiev, deputy director of the regional directorate, said that during the inquiry the commission had established a serious disciplinary violation.

“Any form of violence by police officers against citizens, as well as actions undermining their dignity, will be punished by the leadership of the Sliven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior,” Commissioner Ivan Georgiev said.

The case began with a report of a disturbance of public order at an establishment in central Kotel. According to information cited by the police, the officers responded to the scene because of a man who had been behaving improperly. Physical force and auxiliary devices were used during the arrest, while according to police information, the man had resisted.

The inquiry began following a report on November 24

According to information distributed by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), the report was filed with the Kotel District Police Department on November 24. A disciplinary inquiry was initiated the following day, and the Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office was also notified of the case.

Commissioner Georgiev said that no further details would be disclosed at this stage in order to establish the objective truth. He said that the full details of the case would be presented after the inquiry was completed.

At present, no deadline has been set for the completion of the disciplinary proceedings. The temporary suspension does not constitute a final disciplinary penalty, and the two officers retain their status as persons under investigation until all the circumstances are established.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, utroruse.com