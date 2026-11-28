The body of 20-year-old Kelsie Hunter was found in a wooded area near the village of Springholm, Scotland, five days after she went missing. Police confirmed her identity, and the young woman’s family has been notified and is receiving support from specialist officers.

Hunter was last seen at around 5:00 p.m. on November 21 in the Cotton Street area of the nearby town of Castle Douglas. Her body was found at around 7:15 p.m. on November 25 following a large-scale search in the Springholm area, where she lived.

Suspect remanded in custody

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel McKnight, who was reportedly in a relationship with Hunter, according to British media, appeared before Dumfries Sheriff Court on November 24. He has been charged with murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Media reports also indicate that he faces a charge of breaching bail conditions.

McKnight did not enter a plea to the charges and was remanded in custody. His next court appearance is expected to take place within eight days. The charges do not constitute proven guilt, and the court has not yet ruled on the substance of the case.

Search ends with discovery of body

Officers from the major crimes division, local police officers, dog units and air support took part in the operation. Police conducted door-to-door inquiries and collected footage from security and doorbell cameras. Forensic officers also worked in the area.

“Our thoughts are with Kelsie’s family at this extremely difficult time, and we continue to provide them with support,” said Chief Inspector Steven McGrath of Police Scotland’s major crimes division. He added that Hunter’s loved ones had asked for their privacy to be respected.

Police said that a post-mortem examination of the body had already been carried out. No details have been released about the cause or manner of death. The investigation is ongoing, with officers remaining in the area and examining all available information.

The context of murders in Scotland

The case comes against the backdrop of 56 recorded murder victims in Scotland in 2025-2026, according to official statistics. The year before, there were 47 victims. The figures cover all murder cases and do not indicate whether the particular investigation is related to domestic abuse.

Sources: itv.com, news.sky.com, news.stv.tv