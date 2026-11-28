A 23-year-old man from Veliko Tarnovo has been detained after hitting three parked cars in succession while attempting to evade a police check. A breathalyzer test recorded 2.18‰ alcohol, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported.

The incident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. on „Stratsin“ Street. A Road Police team signaled a car to stop for an inspection, but the driver failed to comply and continued driving. He stopped after hitting the three parked cars.

The man has been detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in connection with the case. At this stage, there are no reports of injured people, and the driver's guilt is yet to be established במסגרת the proceedings.

Another Case Involving More Than 2‰ Alcohol in the Area

A day earlier, a 57-year-old local resident was detained in Lyaskovets after a breathalyzer test recorded 2.02‰ alcohol. According to police, he refused to provide a blood sample and was detained for up to 24 hours. Fast-track proceedings have been initiated against him.

A similar case was also registered in Veliko Tarnovo on May 1, 2024. At the time, a 24-year-old driver with a recorded 2.78‰ alcohol crashed and hit four parked vehicles. The case is separate from the current investigation.

Sources: bta.bg, dnesbg.com, nova.bg