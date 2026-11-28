On 27 November 2026, the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office opened pre-trial proceedings for an offence under Article 187, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, concerning the fact that on 25 November 2026, at the “Hristo Botev” Residential School in the village of Podem, a minor who was in the care or under the supervision of another person was tortured, with the act not constituting a more serious offence.

The case was opened under the urgent-proceedings procedure, with the first investigative action being the - questioning of a witness. In the course of the investigation, a crime-scene inspection was carried out, items relevant to the investigation were seized, two minors were examined, and medical examinations were ordered.

The injured parties were placed in the said residential school by a decision of the respective court, as an educational measure under the Combating Anti-Social Behaviour of Minors and Juveniles Act.

All competent institutions will be involved in the case.

The investigation in the case is ongoing and is being conducted by an investigating police officer at the Dolna Mitropolia District Police Department, under the supervision of the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office, with every possible effort being made to establish the actual circumstances and the persons responsible for the act.