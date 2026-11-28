Under the supervision of the Botevgrad District Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation is being conducted in pre-trial proceedings into the arson of property of considerable value—a crime under Article 330, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

At around 9:50 p.m. on November 26, 2026, a passenger car, an “Audi” owned by a private individual, was set on fire in the yard of a property in Novachene village, Botevgrad Municipality.

In the course of the investigation, witnesses were questioned, video surveillance camera footage was reviewed, and written evidence was added to the case.

As a result of the urgent investigative actions undertaken, evidence was gathered indicating the involvement of A.N., aged 29, in the offense.

By a decision of the investigating authority, he was charged as a defendant in the criminal proceedings.

The defendant, A.N., has previous convictions. The act for which he has been criminally charged was committed less than a year after a sentence in a previous case had become final and during the probation period of the suspended sentence imposed on him.

At the request of the Botevgrad District Prosecutor’s Office, the court ordered the defendant to be held in custody as a remand measure.