Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva insists that the affected children from the “Hristo Botev” Educational Boarding School in the village of Podem be immediately removed from the institution. The proposal is for them to be placed in a crisis center or in the Facility for the Temporary Accommodation of Minors and Juveniles run by the Interior Ministry in Gorna Oryahovitsa.

Delcheva notified the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office of reports of physical and psychological violence against minors. The report was submitted on November 25, after which a team from the Ombudsman’s Office conducted an unannounced inspection at the boarding school as part of the National Preventive Mechanism.

“The affected children must be immediately removed from the boarding school,” the ombudsman insists.

The inspection established “extremely concerning data” regarding violence inflicted on children. The findings were also reported to the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, as the “Hristo Botev” Educational Boarding School is part of the system of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Prosecutor’s Office Investigates the Case

On November 27, the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office opened pre-trial proceedings for an offense under Article 187, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. The provision concerns the abuse of a minor who is under the care or supervision of another person.

The case was initiated under urgent proceedings with the questioning of a witness. According to the prosecutor’s office, a crime scene inspection was carried out and items relevant to the investigation were seized. Two minors were examined and medical expert assessments were commissioned.

The investigation is being conducted by an investigating police officer at the Interior Ministry’s District Police Department in Dolna Mitropolia under the supervision of the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office. At this stage, there is no information that charges have been brought. The prosecutor’s office states that efforts are being made to clarify the facts and identify those responsible.

The prosecutor’s office уточнява, че пострадалите са били настанени във възпитателното училище с решение на съответния съд като възпитателна мярка по Закона за борба с противообществените прояви на малолетни и непълнолетни.

Similar Case in Varnentsi

The case in Podem comes amid an ongoing public and institutional dispute over conditions in boarding schools. In June 2026, the Bulgarian National Television reported that a year after reports of physical and sexual violence at the socio-pedagogical boarding school in the village of Varnentsi, the children who had filed complaints had still not been removed from the facility, and the investigation had not been completed.

At the time, Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva described the measures taken in Varnentsi as insufficient to resolve the problem. Against this backdrop, the call for the immediate removal of the children from the boarding school near Pleven raises the question of their protection while the prosecutor’s office is still gathering evidence in the new pre-trial investigation.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bntnews.bg, bta.bg