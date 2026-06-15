Today, Noddy Holder, the legendary vocalist of the rock band Slade, celebrates his 80th birthday!

He was born on June 15, 1946 in Walsall, West Midlands.

The musician grew up in the Black Country region of England. His father supported the family as a window cleaner, and young Neville, as he was called, began playing in local bands at the age of 13.

Known for his unique, powerful, and scratchy vocals that defined the glam rock era of the 1970s.

Author of timeless rock classics such as "Merry Xmas Everybody", "Cum On Feel the Noize" and "Mama Weer All Crazee Now".

He is recognized worldwide for his iconic plaid suits and mirrored hat.

Noddy Holder's life is full of amazing twists – from the heights of glam rock to a tough health battle that he won thanks to experimental medicine.

In 2018, Noddy was given a serious diagnosis - esophageal cancer, with doctors giving him just six months to live. His family kept this a secret for five years. The musician underwent pioneering, experimental treatment with a new type of chemotherapy at a hospital in Manchester. The treatment proved to be completely successful, saving his life, and today he remains in remission and in good health.

Although he is considered “semi-retired”, Noddy has returned to live performances. He performs two-hour shows that combine funny storytelling from the past with acoustic performances. In early 2026, he collaborated with young musician Tom Seals, and the two wrote the joint song “Heading for the Heartlands“ for Tom's new album.

His real name is Neville John Holder. His nickname "Noddy" was given to him at school and remained his trademark for life.

In 1992, after 26 years at the helm of the band, Noddy made the difficult decision to leave Slade. The reason was fatigue from the constant touring and internal tensions between the members. Since then, he has categorically refused any offers to fully reunite the original line-up of the band.

His wife, television producer Susan Price, shares a funny detail: every year on December 25, Noddy serves as a "living alarm clock" at home. He wakes up the whole family, screaming his iconic phrase from their Christmas hit live: “It's Chrriiiiiiiiiiiiiistmas!“.

After rock, Noddy turned to radio and television. He is known for his role as the music teacher Mr. Horder in the popular British series The Grimleys. For his contribution to music, he was awarded the prestigious MBE (Member of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

From his first marriage, Noddy has two daughters - Jessica and Charisse, and from his current one - a son, Django.