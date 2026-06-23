The only film and literary festival in the world, Cinélibri, has announced the theme of its twelfth edition, which will be held from October 15 to November 8 in Sofia and six other Bulgarian cities. This year, the forum will go under the motto “Civilization of the Spectacle“ - a reference to one of the most famous essays by Nobel Prize winner for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa and to the increasingly topical question of whether modern society has not turned everything - from news to politics - into a spectacle.

The theme of the festival is a kind of homage to the memory of the great Spanish-Peruvian writer, whose literary legacy continues to provoke debates all over the world. In 2026, marks the 90th anniversary of the birth of Vargas Llosa - an author who, in his famous essay, warned about the dangers of the culture of rapid consumption, the replacement of content with sensationalism and the transformation of public debate into entertainment.

This idea is also at the heart of the festival's official vision. The central place in the poster is occupied by an imposing throne or chair - an image that gives rise to various interpretations. According to some, it symbolizes the passive spectator who has become a consumer of spectacles. According to others, it is a reference to the famous "Twelve Chairs" by Ilf and Petrov. The more uncomfortable question also arises - who actually sits on this throne today: the politician, the influencer, the algorithm or the viewer himself?

The yellow upholstery and the background of newspaper clippings complement the suggestion of a world in which the boundary between information, advertising and spectacle is becoming increasingly blurred. However, the organizers do not condemn the spectacle, but use it as a tool to direct attention to a deeper question - where is the place of meaning in the era of constant noise and visual overstimulation.

This year, the audience will have the opportunity to watch over 70 literary adaptations from nearly 30 countries. The program will include world and national premieres, as well as films awarded at prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Toronto and San Sebastian.

Special attention will also be paid to documentary cinema. Viewers will be able to see productions dedicated to some of the most influential writers of different generations and literary schools, including Jack Kerouac, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Salman Rushdie, Siri Hustvet and Javier Serkas.

Outside the competition program, the official premiere of the documentary film “Pentbook Angelovo“, dedicated to the great Bulgarian writer, intellectual and screenwriter Angel Wagenstein.

Traditionally, the festival will be opened in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture with a special performance inspired by this year's concept. The ceremony for the awarding of the awards for the best feature adaptation of a literary work and for the best documentary film will also be held there.

The organizers also announced the start of the competition for a short film based on a literary work. Candidates can submit their projects via the FilmFreeway platform until August 10. In addition to a cash prize, the winner will receive a professional set of camera, lenses and lighting for the realization of their next film project.

The conceptual vision of Cinelibri 2026 is the work of the young artist Omana Katsarska, who once again places the visual identity of the festival at the center of the public conversation.

With the theme “Civilization of the Spectacle“ Cinélibri seems poised to do more than just show films based on books. The festival will question the very way we perceive the world – as a story to be understood, or as a spectacle to be simply watched.