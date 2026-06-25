Cuban star Khenya arrives in Lozenets

This week, KHENYA is arriving in Lozenets - the Cuban DJ and producer, who is increasingly convincingly establishing herself as one of the hottest new names on the global Afro house scene. In just a few years, she has managed to attract the attention of some of the most influential figures in electronic music. Among her supporters is the global superstar Black Coffee, and her sets and productions also receive support from the legendary British radio host and music selector Pete Tong. KHENYA is also a resident of the iconic Blue Marlin Ibiza - a club that has been setting trends in global club culture for decades.

However, the artist's name goes far beyond the electronic scene, after international media linked KHENYA with Antonio Castro - the grandson of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. A story that has aroused serious interest in secular circles and contributed to her recognition around the world. Today, attention is focused primarily on music.

After performances in Ibiza, Dubai and some of the most prestigious club events in Europe, KHENYA is considered by many to be one of the artists with the most serious potential to become the next big name in the Afro house movement.

The Bulgarian audience will have the opportunity to see her this Saturday on the stage of Hacienda Beach in Lozenets - a location that in recent years has established itself as one of the few places on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast attracting artists of such international rank. From Cuba to Ibiza to the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. Sometimes the next big star is much closer than we think...

For the fifth consecutive year, the Black Sea village of Lozenets will become not only a preferred summer vacation destination, but also a center of attraction for music and art lovers. Between June 26 and 30, the “Jazz“ festival will once again bring together established musicians, bright stage personalities and an audience looking for cultural experiences by the sea.

Over the years, “Jazz“ has established itself as one of the most recognizable musical events on the Southern Black Sea Coast, turning Lozenets into a natural meeting place between jazz tradition, contemporary sound and the free spirit of summer. This year too, the festival promises a rich program filled with emotional concerts, stylish evening events and music under the open sky.

The official opening will be on June 26 at 8:00 PM on the stage in Lozenets Park (behind Hacienda Beach), where the audience will welcome the charismatic Orlin Pavlov. Known for his energy and impeccable stage presence, he will kick off the festival days together with DJ Namuro, who will complement the evening with a special selection of modern and elegant musical rhythms.

On June 27 at 8:00 PM, the stage will be conquered by one of the most recognizable and beloved figures in Bulgarian music - Beloslava. With her inimitable style, velvety voice and repertoire that has become the soundtrack of several generations, she promises one of the most anticipated festival evenings. After the concert, the festive atmosphere will continue at Hacienda Beach, where from 11:30 PM Katya Livingston will be a guest - artist and musician associated with the prestigious London club Annabel's, known as one of the most emblematic places for social and cultural life in the UK.

The festival, organized by Hacienda Beach under the patronage of Marin Kirov - Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality, continues on June 28 with a concert by some of the most interesting representatives of the contemporary Bulgarian jazz scene. From 9:00 PM at Giardino Bar & Restaurant, a special meeting will take place between the virtuoso double bassist Dimitar Karamfilov, the impressive vocalist Marina Gospodinova and the Mambo Italiano project - a combination that promises a sophisticated musical spectacle inspired by jazz, swing and Mediterranean musical traditions.

On June 29 at 8:00 PM, singer and actress Yara M’Toto will appear on the stage of Park Lozenets. With her characteristic stage presence and an impressive mix of soul, jazz and world music, she will offer the audience a different and emotional musical journey.

The culmination of the fifth edition of “Jazz“ will be on June 30 at 8:00 PM, when the festival stage will welcome Misho Yosifov Party Band. With its infectious energy, virtuoso musicians and inimitable sense of improvisation, the formation traditionally turns each of its participation into a real celebration and promises an impressive finale to the festival week.

Five years after its creation, “Jazz“ continues to develop its mission to make quality music accessible to a wide audience and to turn Lozenets into one of the most interesting summer cultural spaces on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. The combination of the sea breeze, the jazz atmosphere and the meeting with some of the most talented Bulgarian artists once again promises unforgettable summer evenings under the open sky.