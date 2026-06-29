5 years without John Lawton, Ian Pace at 78

Today, June 29, brings together two of the biggest names in the history of world hard rock in one emotional anniversary.

The rock community simultaneously pays tribute to the memory of the unforgettable John Lawton and raises a toast to the living legend Ian Pace.

Exactly five years have passed since the sudden death of the iconic Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton, who left us in 2021.

For Bulgarian fans, his voice remains an eternal symbol of the free spirit and the "July Morning" tradition. Just a day before the arrival of July, the memory of Lawton and his performance of the hit of the same name sound louder than ever. ever.

On the same day, the phenomenal Deep Purple drummer Ian Peis celebrates his 78th birthday.

Born in 1948, Pace is the only musician who has remained behind the drums in all the band's lineups since its inception to this day. With his inimitable style, he inspired generations of rock musicians and continues to be the engine behind timeless classics such as “Smoke on the Water“ and “Highway Star“.

Two destinies connected by a date and one great love - pure, unadulterated rock and roll.