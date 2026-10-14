On October 14, over the years, films that later became classics have been released in theaters - from Martin Scorsese's gritty New York crime drama to Quentin Tarantino's nonlinear narrative and Wes Craven's meta-horror.

Scorsese begins with “Mean Streets“

On October 14, 1973, “Mean Streets“ premiered in New York, after having previously been shown at the New York Film Festival. The film follows young Charlie, played by Harvey Keitel, as he tries to balance his Catholic faith, family expectations, and life among petty criminals in Little Italy.

The film also stars Robert De Niro as the unpredictable Johnny Boy. “Mean Streets“ marks the beginning of a long creative partnership between Scorsese and De Niro and is considered one of the most influential works of American independent cinema.

“The Accused“ turns courtroom drama into a public conversation

On October 14, 1988, “The Accused“ was released, starring Jodie Foster and Kelly McGillis. The story centers on a woman seeking justice after sexual assault, and shows not only the crime, but also the attitude of institutions and witnesses towards the victim.

The role brought Foster her first “Oscar“ for best actress. The film is among the productions that, in the late 1980s, moved the topic of sexual assault from crime fiction to the center of public debate.

October 14, 1994 remains a special date

The date is most strongly associated with Quentin Tarantino's “Criminal“. The film was released in the United States on October 14, 1994, after having already won the “Palme d'Or“ in Cannes. The story brings together two hitmen, a boxer, a crime boss and a pair of petty robbers, and the narrative jumps back and forth in time.

„Crime“ revived John Travolta's career and made the dialogue, soundtrack and dance of Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace part of pop culture. Tarantino and Roger Avery won „Oscar“ for original screenplay, and the film also received nominations for best picture, direction and acting.

„This is the most influential film of the decade“, wrote critic Roger Ebert about „Crime“.

On the same day in 1994, „A New Nightmare“ by Wes Craven was also released. In it, Heather Langenkamp and Robert England play versions of themselves, and the line between film and reality gradually blurs. Thus, the Freddy Krueger series takes a turn towards self-reflection - the characters already know that they are part of a film, but this does not protect them from the nightmare.

Later comes “Elizabethtown“

On October 14, 2005, the premieres in Los Angeles and New York of Cameron Crowe's “Elizabethtown“ took place. The main roles are played by Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst and Susan Sarandon. The film combines family drama, romantic history and a journey through the American South - a less somber but equally memorable highlight in the date's cinematic calendar.

Sources: rogerebert.com, theguardian.com, latimes.com