In the city of Cognac, as part of the program of the 39th European Literature Festival, Georgi Gospodinov received the Jean Monnet Prize for European Literature. The award is for his novel “The Gardener and Death,” published in French by Gallimard in August 2025. The translation is by Marie Vrinat-Nikolov.

The ceremony took place on November 21. In September, it was announced that the Bulgarian writer had been selected as the prize’s laureate, and that the award ceremony would be held as part of the festival in Cognac. The news of the award was announced by Georgi Gospodinov, while information about the ceremony was also confirmed by Bulgarian media.

Gospodinov was nominated alongside seven other authors from Europe. Also making the shortlist were Irish writer Joseph O’Connor and Italian author Andrea Bajani. The book “The Gardener and Death” represents Bulgaria among the works being considered by the jury of the French literary award for 2026.

Jury chairman Gérard de Cortanze described the novel as “a book of light against the black hole of death.”

The Jean Monnet Prize for European Literature has been awarded since 1995. It honors a European author for a work written or translated into French during the preceding year. The prize comes with a cash award of €5,000 and is presented by the Charente department with the support of Cognac Monnet.

In 2025, the award went to French writer Pascal Quignard. With the 2026 award, Georgi Gospodinov joins the laureates of the French prize with a book that already has an international readership thanks to Marie Vrinat-Nikolov’s translation and its publication by Gallimard.