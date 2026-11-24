A nighttime vigil in Vienna becomes the beginning of an absurd story about friendship, emigration and human weaknesses. The Bulgarian black comedy “Taxi to Paradise” will have its official gala premiere on December 1, while screenings in cinemas across the country begin on December 4.

The film is directed by Ivan Nichev and Todor Chapkanov. The screenplay is by Dimitar Dinev and Ivan Nichev and is based on Dinev’s work “Night Vigil”.

The story takes viewers to Vienna, where the wife of a Bulgarian emigrant gathers his closest friends for a nighttime vigil. The situation gradually moves beyond the ordinary and turns into a series of absurd incidents in which the line between reality and imagination begins to blur.

Part of the story unfolds in an auto repair shop. The reason is linked to Vienna’s local regulations, which do not allow a body to be kept at home for a three-day vigil. “The auto repair shop was real – they finish work at 7 p.m., and from then on, it’s us,” actress Desi Morales told Bulgaria ON AIR.

Two more stories intertwine with the main plotline – one about two employees who organize the return of Bulgarians from abroad, and another about a Polish fugitive trying to cross the border in an unusual way.

Star-studded cast

“Taxi to Paradise” stars Dilyana Popova, Bashar Rahal, Velislav Pavlov, Boyan Feradzhiev, Lazarina Kotkova, Desi Morales, Daniel Vladimirov and Stoyan Doychev. Bashar Rahal is also the executive producer of the production.

Rahal says that the film was made on a limited budget and that Todor Chapkanov took on a large part of the organization and directing work.

Filming continued through February and March, with some scenes shot at night and often wrapping up between 3 and 4 a.m. The cinematographer is Hristo Genkov, the music is by Stefan Dimitrov, and the production was made with the financial support of the Executive Agency “National Film Center”.

The preview screening took place on October 24 at Lumiere Cinema as part of the Cinelibri festival. Afterward, viewers had the opportunity to speak with the cast and crew.

“People absolutely need to know that it is a black comedy,” Desi Morales emphasizes. Todor Chapkanov adds: “We need to look beyond death”.