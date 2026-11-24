In the history of the Beatles, there is one drummer who played with John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, but was not part of the years of their worldwide fame. That was Pete Best, born on November 24, 1941, in Madras, British India. Today, he turns 85.

Best joined the band in 1960 – just before its first major trip to Hamburg. There, the Beatles played extended evenings and nights in clubs, and these engagements became the rigorous training ground that shaped their stage presence.

“Casbah” and the Beginning of the Journey

Best’s connection with the band began even before he became its drummer. His mother, Mona Best, founded the Casbah Club in the basement of the family home in Liverpool’s West Derby district. The venue became one of the early stages for musicians who would later be associated with the Beatles.

It was there that Best was noticed by McCartney and invited to join the band. He took his place behind the drums at a time when the group was still building its name, repertoire and style. His time with the band also included the important trips to Hamburg, where the group performed before signing its contract with Parlophone.

The Split Days Before the Big Break

On August 16, 1962, Brian Epstein told Best that he would no longer be the Beatles’ drummer. Ringo Starr took his place. The decision was made shortly before the band began its journey toward its first major hits.

George Martin wanted a more experienced studio drummer for the recordings, but according to an account recalled by the Guardian, Lennon, McCartney and Harrison asked Epstein to make the change. Best was thus left out of the lineup just before the release of “Love Me Do” – the song with which the Beatles began their rise in the charts.

Years later, Best said: “I still don’t know the reason even today, but it doesn’t bother me at all anymore. I’ve had a good life.”

Life After the Beatles

Best continued to play with other bands, and in 1988 he formed the Pete Best Band with his brother Roag. Some of the Beatles’ early recordings featuring him on drums later appeared on “Anthology 1”.

In April 2025, Best announced that he was retiring from concert performances and public appearances. “I’ve had a fantastic journey. Thank you,” he wrote at the time.

His story remains inseparable from the Beatles’ early years – not because he was part of their most famous lineup, but because he was there when the band was still playing in small clubs, traveling to Hamburg and searching for its own sound.

Sources: theguardian.com, independent.co.uk, apnews.com