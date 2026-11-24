“Ostainitsa,” based on Rene Karabash’s novel of the same name, will be released in Bulgarian cinemas on November 27. The co-production between Bulgaria, Italy and Albania was directed by Kostadin Bonev, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Karabash.

The film had its premiere on October 16 at Sofia’s Lumiere cinema as part of the CineLibri film and literature festival. The movie competed in the main competition of the forum’s 12th edition, and in 2026 it was also included in the official selection of the Golden Rose festival.

“Ostainitsa” has already received two awards at the New York International Film Festival – Best Film and Best Director. At the premiere, Rene Karabash spoke about the adaptation process: “Because of the language of cinema, we had to develop some of the characters and storylines, but I hope audiences liked the film,” the writer said.

The story takes viewers high into the Albanian mountains, where 16-year-old Bekia is forced by her father to marry a man from the village. On the night before the wedding, she breaks off the engagement and chooses to exercise her right to become a man under patriarchal laws.

Bekia takes the name Matya and gives up her female identity in order to gain the freedom and rights unavailable to women in her society. The consequences of her choice are devastating – her father’s death and the breakup of the family.

The lead role is played by Albanian actress Altea Lazay, who portrays Bekia and her male alter ego, Matya. The cast also includes Deniza Pavlova, Urim Alia, Edinjo Yahia, Mirela Naska, Denardo Neziri and Snezhina Petrova.

The novel “Ostainitsa” attracted international attention after being included in 2026 on the shortlist of works nominated for the International Booker Prize. The film adaptation continues the story’s journey to audiences beyond Bulgaria and Albania.

The film’s distribution is supported by Italy’s Ministry of Culture, the National Film Center of Albania, Bulgarian National Television and the Executive Agency “National Film Center.”