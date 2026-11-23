Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture will welcome the musical “Sweeney Todd,” with music by Stephen Sondheim, tonight. The Sofia Musical Theatre production begins at 7:00 p.m., and its director is Associate Professor Petar Odzhiev.

The Sofia engagement follows the presentation of the production at the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv. Sondheim himself describes the work as a “musical thriller” – a definition that brings together dramatic theatre, music, chorus, ballet and a large-scale orchestra.

The production combines elements of film noir, Victorian grotesque and black comedy. At the heart of the director’s interpretation is not only the crime committed, but also the path that leads to it.

The story of Benjamin Barker is presented as the fate of a man deprived of justice. Gradually, he loses the ability to distinguish retribution from justice itself. His personal tragedy proves to be part of a broader mechanism in which the abuse of power, indifference and the devaluation of human life create the conditions for violence.

In this interpretation, Sweeney Todd is not an isolated “demon,” but part of a system that produces violence and turns it into everyday life. The sinister and the absurd exist simultaneously, while black humor raises questions about the boundaries of the human.

The visual environment follows the director’s concept and transforms the stage into a kind of mechanism that gradually begins to determine the characters’ behavior.

“Light, movement, video mapping, fragments of an industrial environment and music build a kind of mechanism that gradually starts moving and begins to determine the characters’ behavior,” the team explains.

According to the creators of the production, light shapes the space and psychological tension, movement creates a sense of rhythm, repetition and dehumanization, while the visual environment continuously transforms the stage.

Thus, the form not only tells Sweeney Todd’s story, but also draws the audience into the mechanism that gives rise to it.