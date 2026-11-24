On stage, Tony Clarkin rarely needed an explanation. The guitar, dark sunglasses and songs that turned Magnum’s melodic rock into their distinctive language were enough. The Birmingham-born musician would have turned 80 on 24 November.

Clarkin died on 7 January 2024 at the age of 77 after a short illness. The news was announced by his daughter, Dion Clarkin, who described her father as a man who had touched many people through his music. “I know Tony touched so many people through his music in different ways,” she said.

From the club scene to Magnum

Clarkin formed Magnum in 1972 together with vocalist Bob Catley. The band was initially conceived as the house band at Birmingham’s Rum Runner club, but gradually began performing original material and developing a sound that combined hard rock, progressive elements and a strong melodic quality.

The first studio album, Kingdom of Madness, was released in 1978. Over the following decades, Clarkin remained the band’s creative driving force. He was the guitarist, but also the man who wrote the songs for Magnum’s entire catalogue, which reached 23 studio albums.

Among the most recognisable titles are Chase the Dragon, The Eleventh Hour and On a Storyteller’s Night. It was during this period that Magnum established its place among British rock bands that relied not only on heavy guitars, but also on narrative lyrics, memorable choruses and striking stage imagery.

The final album

In December 2023, the band cancelled a planned tour after Clarkin was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition. At the time, the musician said that the condition could worsen and was untreatable, but declared: “This will not be the end of Magnum.”

Clarkin did not live to see the release of Here Comes the Rain — Magnum’s 23rd studio album. It was released on 12 January 2024, just five days after the death of its songwriter and guitarist. The album remains the band’s final studio recording featuring his work.

Clarkin and Catley are the only musicians to have appeared on every Magnum album. Following the guitarist’s death, the band continued performing live, while his name remains linked to each of its key songs and to nearly five decades of British rock history.

Sources: nme.com, guitarworld.com, expressandstar.com