The first Children’s Booker has announced a shortlist of eight books, with children also taking part in choosing the winner. Among the young judges is Ibrahim, who receives the news of his selection by phone from jury chair Frank Cottrell-Boyce while he is being called back into school.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Ibrahim says of his selection. He admits that he is “too excited to really be happy yet”, but is already thinking about his place in the history of the new award.

Children will have the deciding vote

Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Lolly Adefope and Sanchita Basu De Sarkar will work together with the children judges. Adefope is an actress known for the series “Ghosts” and “Horrible Histories”, while Basu De Sarkar is the owner of an award-winning children’s bookshop.

Cottrell-Boyce stresses that children’s participation is important because the award was created specifically for children’s books. “If children do not fall in love with a book, it will not win,” he says. In his view, young readers are rarely afraid to express their opinions, even when speaking with adult professionals.

Ibrahim also does not expect adults to impose their choice. “Adults will not control this meeting,” he says.

Ibrahim describes reading as a way to disconnect from the outside world. Sometimes his enthusiasm goes so far that he has had to ask his mother to take a book away from him because he could not stop reading and developed a headache.

He does not reveal which of the eight finalists he likes most, but explains what he expects from the winning book. For him, different perspectives, new characters and plots that do not repeat the same patterns are important.

The winner of the first Children’s Booker will be announced on 2 February 2027. The decision will be made by a mixed jury, which is expected to show not only what specialists value, but also what genuinely captivates young readers.