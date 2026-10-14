Uriah Heep bid farewell to the Bulgarian audience on November 6th

Uriah Heep will meet the Bulgarian audience for the last time on November 6th at “Arena 8888 Sofia“. The concert starts at 8:00 PM and is part of the farewell tour The Magician’s Farewell, with which the British rock band celebrates 55 years since the beginning of its career.

The upcoming show is organized by Bulgaria Live Music. According to the organizers, the concert in Sofia is Uriah Heep’s last meeting with the Bulgarian audience. The same event was reported by NOVA and BNR, which indicated that the tour was presented as the last major world concert tour of the band.

„We'll see you all for the last time“

The farewell tour was announced by Uriah Heep founder and guitarist Mick Box. In a statement quoted by the British publication Louder, he said: „Over the next two to three years, we intend to play as many places as possible and see you all for the last time.“

Box specifies that after the end of the world tour, the band will continue to perform, but performances will be limited to festivals, weekend concerts and other individual events. This means that the current tour is intended as the end of regular major tours, and not necessarily as an immediate cessation of all concert activity.

55 years of rock history

Uriah Heep were formed in the UK in late 1969, and the first concert under that name was on March 20, 1970. Over the following decades, the band built a recognizable sound that intertwines hard rock, progressive rock, polyphonic vocals and Hammond organ.

The repertoire with which the band will say goodbye to the audience includes songs such as July Morning, Easy Livin'’, Lady in Black, Gypsy and The Wizard. Among Uriah Heep's most popular albums are Demons and Wizards, The Magician’s Birthday and Sweet Freedom.

According to data cited by BNR and NOVA, the band has sold over 40 million albums and performed more than 4,000 concerts. Its latest studio album is Chaos & Colour, released in 2023.

On November 6, the Sofia audience will hear live songs that made Uriah Heep one of the iconic British rock bands before the band limited their large-scale tours.

Sources: nova.bg, bnrnews.bg, loudersound.com