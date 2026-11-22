James Bond is not merely a literary and film character, but one of the most recognizable figures in global culture - a symbol of British elegance, espionage, danger and masculine charm.

More than 70 years after his creation, Bond continues to change, while at the same time preserving his identity - an impeccably dressed man who can remain cool even in the most dangerous situation, overcome his enemy, win the heart of a beautiful woman and order a martini in his distinctive way - "shaken, not stirred".

His story is even more interesting because behind the fictional agent there is actually a real person who lived through the Second World War and worked in British intelligence.

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When and how was James Bond "born"?

His creator, Ian Fleming, was born in London in 1908. Before becoming a writer, he worked as a journalist, and during the Second World War he served in British naval intelligence. This experience had a significant influence on his future books. Fleming was well acquainted with the world of secret operations, agents, international conflicts and complex psychological games.

In 1952, while staying at his estate in Jamaica, he began writing his first novel about a fictional British secret agent - the book "Casino Royale", published the following year. James Bond - Agent 007 - was born with it.

A curious fact is that the character's name was not actually invented by Fleming, but borrowed from American ornithologist James Bond - the author of a book about birds in the Caribbean region. The writer liked its short, decisive and completely ordinary sound, as he wanted his hero to have a name that did not sound particularly remarkable - in contrast to his extraordinary life. His book even appears in one of the spy films.

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Who is James Bond?

In Fleming's novels, Bond is an officer of the British Secret Intelligence Service - MI6, with the code number 007 - the so-called "license to kill". Of course, this is a fictional concept, not a real official category within the British secret services. In fact, the truth is much more prosaic - in reality, 007 is the number of the bus route from London to Dover, which the author regularly used.

Among the character's distinctive traits are his well-tailored suit and attention to detail. Bond does not rely solely on physical strength - he is observant, knows how to analyze people and anticipate his opponent's moves. He maintains his composure even in the face of immediate danger and often meets a deadly threat with an ironic remark. Beautiful women - the "Bond girls" - are also an essential part of the secret agent's world.

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From the books to the big screen

Initially, James Bond was solely a literary character. Between 1953 and 1966, Fleming wrote 12 novels and two collections of short stories about the agent.

In 1962, the first major feature film - "Dr. No", starring Sean Connery - was released. It was a major success and marked the beginning of one of the "longest-running" film series in history. In the following years came "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965) and "You Only Live Twice" (1967), cementing Bond's image as a global cultural phenomenon.

Over time, the films became increasingly ambitious, featuring ever more impressive stunts, exotic locations, extraordinary villains and technological inventions.

It is interesting to note that the first cinematic Bond - Sean Connery - did not initially appeal particularly to Fleming. According to the writer, the actor did not possess a sufficiently aristocratic bearing. Later, however, he changed his mind and even added Scottish ancestry to the secret agent's literary biography.

Another curious story is connected with the famous British actor Christopher Lee, who played Count Dracula, Saruman in "The Lord of the Rings" and villains in a number of films. Lee was Fleming's step-cousin - his mother married the writer's uncle. As a result, the two knew each other personally and often spent time together. Perhaps for this reason, Fleming initially wanted Christopher Lee to play the villain Dr. No in the film adaptation of the novel of the same name. Lee enthusiastically accepted the offer, but when Fleming officially proposed him to the producers, it turned out that they had already chosen American actor Joseph Wiseman for the role. Thus, Lee missed the opportunity to appear in the first Agent 007 film.

Years later, fate nevertheless gave him a place in the film series. In 1974, Lee was cast as Francisco Scaramanga in "The Man with the Golden Gun". He was one of Bond's most memorable adversaries, while Bond was played in the film by Roger Moore. Lee created a character who was almost a mirror image of Bond himself - elegant, cool-headed, educated and impeccably mannered. The actor himself described his character as "the dark side of Bond". It is interesting to note that Lee himself greatly inspired his cousin with his wartime stories. Sir Christopher had been a secret agent for MI6, taken part in covert missions and even killed people. Fleming drew some of his ideas from these stories.

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Actor Robert Pattinson

How many faces has James Bond had?

A total of six actors have played Agent 007 since the beginning of the film series, and at the start of this week the seventh actor to take on the role was announced - Robert Pattinson.

The first and, for many, the most iconic Bond is Sean Connery. He created the image of the masculine, cool-headed and dangerously charming secret agent in the films released between 1962 and 1967 and in 1971.

He was followed by George Lazenby, who played the character in just one film - "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" (1969). His Bond is more emotional and experiences one of the most dramatic love stories in the series.

The third actor to take on the role was Roger Moore. He created the most ironic Bond, bringing greater lightness through his humor. He appeared in a total of seven films between 1973 and 1985.

Timothy Dalton played the agent in two films - those released in 1987 and 1989 - with his Bond being more serious, darker and closer to the literary character created by Fleming.

Pierce Brosnan stepped into Bond's shoes between 1995 and 2002, combining classic elegance, a sense of humor and a modern action presence.

The most recent face of Bond to date is that of Daniel Craig. He appeared in five films (2006 - 2021) and, according to critics, portrayed the most physically rugged and psychologically complex version of Agent 007.

The choice of Robert Pattinson as the seventh actor to play Bond was announced on November 16. We are yet to see his interpretation of the legendary agent. With him in the lead role, the 26th Bond film will be made, with production expected to begin next year. In recent years, there has been considerable debate about Agent 007's race and gender, with many believing that it was time for a Black actor or a woman (or a Black woman) to play the spy.

According to "Reuters", the James Bond film series has earned more than 7 billion dollars at the worldwide box office and is among the longest-running and most successful franchises in the history of cinema.

Source: news.bg