Theatre could become a boutique and expensive experience due to the development of artificial intelligence and digitalisation. This was predicted by actor Deyan Donkov in an interview with NOVA on the eve of the “Night of the Theatres”.

In his words, convincing digital images will make direct contact between artist and audience even more valuable. “This sounds a little frightening, but it is interesting for theatre,” Donkov commented.

The actor links the future of live performing arts to the audience’s reaction, which cannot be completely replaced by a digital simulation. For him, some of the most valuable moments come immediately after the end of the performance, when he sees the faces, smiles and looks of the people in the auditorium.

It is precisely this genuine encounter between artist and audience that makes Donkov believe that the shared experience of “here and now” will become increasingly important.

“The Bell” moves from the stage to the screen

In the interview, the actor also talks about the film adaptation of the one-man show “The Bell”. Donkov describes working on the project as a powerful experience and suggests that this role could become his favourite performance on camera.

The transition from the stage to the screen gives him the opportunity to develop the familiar character through different expressive means. The story, presented so far in a theatrical format, is given a new life in cinema.

Anna Koshko prepares for the role of Marilyn Monroe

The interview also features actress Anna Koshko, who plays Marilyn Monroe in a production directed by Deyan Donkov. In her words, the preparation required considerable physical and psychological effort.

Koshko points to Donkov’s support and faith as an important source of strength in overcoming the difficulties surrounding the role.

Donkov also talks about remuneration in theatre. According to him, actors’ work has long failed to receive the necessary financial recognition. Nevertheless, he remains convinced that the stage must be a space for freedom and imagination.

Sources: marica.bg, nova.bg