Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. The actor will succeed Daniel Craig, who concluded his five-year tenure as Agent 007 with “No Time to Die” in 2021. The choice marks the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise, which has become one of the most valuable brands in world cinema.

The next film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by Steven Knight. The producers are Amy Pascal and David Heyman, while Tanya Lapointe is the executive producer.

How the New James Bond Was Chosen

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon, said he was directly involved in the selection process. According to him, a large group of candidates was narrowed down to five finalists - Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner.

The five underwent screen tests featuring three scenes each, full costumes, real sets and other actors. “Initially, we thought perhaps we should choose someone less well-known. But during the screen tests it was so obvious - he is James Bond,” Bezos said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

According to him, the final decision was made on Friday, just three days before the official announcement of the choice. Amazon MGM Studios said Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play the British spy in the official film series.

Nearly $8 Billion at the Box Office

Since the premiere of “Dr. No” starring Sean Connery in 1962, the 25 official 007 films have accumulated nearly $8 billion at the worldwide box office. This places the franchise fifth among the highest-grossing film franchises, behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and “Spider-Man.”

The figure refers to box-office revenue and does not represent the brand’s total value. Licensed merchandise, advertising partnerships and commercial deals are added to it, although the terms of such agreements are usually not disclosed in full.

Box-office revenue is only part of the reason Amazon is seeking greater control over the franchise. The company acquired MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion, and in 2025 agreed to creative control over future Bond productions through a joint venture with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. According to The Guardian, Amazon paid more than $1 billion for the change.

Partnerships and Value Beyond the Screen

Money.bg cites estimates that sponsorship deals associated with the franchise over the years amount to around $5 billion. According to the same estimates, modern partnerships can generate up to $200 million per film, although these figures are not officially published financial results for the franchise.

Brands associated with Bond’s image include Omega watches, Heineken beer and Aston Martin cars. The British manufacturer introduced the special DB10 model for 2015’s “Spectre,” while a Tom Ford suit from “007 Coordinates: Skyfall” was sold at auction for £25,200.

With the choice of Pattinson, Amazon gains the opportunity to take the brand in a new direction. The next film will be the first 007 production under the creative control of Amazon MGM Studios, but its release date has not yet been announced.

Sources: money.bg, apnews.com, theguardian.com