The first books were collected from donors, the cinema opened its doors as early as 1930, and after the war the building was restored through the voluntary labour of local residents. On 28 November, the “Dr Petar Beron – 1926” Community Cultural Centre in Sofia marks its 100th anniversary.

The jubilee concert performance “Living Light” will take place on 30 November at the Bulgarian Army Theatre. The event is dedicated to the history and present-day activities of the cultural institution, established on the initiative of residents from the area of today’s Ivan Vazov neighbourhood.

From a Donors’ Library to a Cultural Centre

At first, the community cultural centre relied on books donated by its founders and other residents of the capital. In 1929, it moved into its first building, constructed according to a design by architect Hristo Atanasov. A year later, a cinema was opened there.

The building was reconstructed between 1946 and 1948 following the damage inflicted on Sofia during the Second World War. An archival report by the Bulgarian News Agency dated 3 October 1948 states that local residents played the most active role in its construction through voluntary unpaid labour.

At the time of its opening, the community cultural centre had 22 offices, two small halls for conferences and clubs, an educational hall with 400 seats, a cinema hall with 600 seats, a reading room and a library. In his speech, Mincho Neychev, Chairman of the Presidium of the Grand National Assembly, described the newly opened building as a “centre of education and culture” in the Ivan Vazov neighbourhood.

The “Hristina Morfova” Choir Remains an Emblem

Among the community cultural centre’s best-known ensembles is the “Hristina Morfova” Women’s Choir, founded in 1936 in memory of the renowned Bulgarian singer. In April 1972, the choir marked its 35th anniversary with a concert at Bulgaria Hall. According to archival data, by then the ensemble had performed hundreds of concerts in Bulgaria and abroad and had received Bulgarian and international honours.

Today, the community cultural centre is home to a library, music and language schools, a school of visual arts, a children’s musical theatre, a choral studio, a dance ensemble, a ballet studio and a women’s choir. The institution operates at a time when Sofia is rapidly expanding its network of community cultural centres. Between 1917 and 1927, 19 new cultural and educational centres were established in the capital, the Trud newspaper reports.

For its educational and cultural activities, the community cultural centre has been honoured with the Order of Saints Cyril and Methodius – First Class, the honorary badge of Sofia, a gold medal from the nationwide association “Mati Bolgaria”, the Ministry of Culture’s “Golden Age” award and the honorary badge of the Union of Community Cultural Centres.

Sources: bta.bg, trud.bg