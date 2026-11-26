The first volume in the scholarly series “Archaeological and Historical Research on the Medieval City of Rusokastro” has been published. The edition was prepared to mark the 20th anniversary of the beginning of the archaeological research at the site, which started in 2006.

The book includes three studies and 18 articles and reports–a total of 21 scholarly works spanning 580 pages. The volume is bilingual–in Bulgarian and English–and is illustrated with photographs and graphic images. It has soft, full-colour covers, while the printing is in black and white.

Finds, Architecture and History

The materials are divided into six sections: “Thracian Archaeology,” “Archaeology of the First Bulgarian Empire and the Middle Byzantine Period,” “Archaeology of the Second Bulgarian Empire,” “History,” “Numismatics and Sigillography,” and “Archaeozoology.”

The studies examine both movable finds and the architecture and fortifications of the medieval city. The topics include an ivory icon, coin finds and seals, bone material, the layout of the citadel and the city entrance, as well as the fortified passage with a tower-well.

The volume also includes publications on soldiers’ belt fittings and an amulet with runic-like signs from the period of the First Bulgarian Empire, an ampulla for holy oil from Thessaloniki, graffiti drawings of ships, underglaze monograms, Thracian ritual pottery, and horse bone associated with divination according to a Chinese practice.

Some of the texts have already been published in specialised scholarly editions. Bringing them together in a single volume, however, presents in one place the results of the research at Rusokastro from the beginning of the excavations to the present day.

Authors and Preparation of the Edition

The volume’s editor and scientific director of the research is Dr Milen Nikolov. The authors include Vasil Mutafov, Georgi Ribarov, Diana Fartunova, Zdravka Georgieva, Konstantin Totev, Nikolay Kanev, Nikolay Ovcharov, Rositsa Hristova, and Tsonya Drazheva.

The art editor is Diana Fartunova, while the English translation was prepared by Mila Midelieva. The prepress work and design were carried out by Tsvetana Ileva and Neli Nikiforova-Hristova. The plans and graphic images were prepared by Eng. Atanas Kamenarov, Eng. Stoyan Nenchev, Milen Nikolov, Doroteya Gyurdzhiyska, Silvia Borisova, Zdravka Georgieva, and Evelina Ribarova.

One of the structures investigated is the fortified passage with a tower-well. In a report by BNT, Dr Milen Nikolov describes it as a facility approached by two walls approximately three metres thick. “In the middle of this passage thus formed, there is a defensive tower,” the archaeologist says.

The edition was funded by the Municipality of Kameno, “Imko Manev” Ltd–Burgas, “Skarabey Build” Ltd, the Rusokastro Agricultural Cooperative, chaired by Zhivko Penchev, and the Black Sea Strandzha Association, chaired by Eng. Petar Kanev. The official launch of the book is forthcoming.