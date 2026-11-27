The attack on PFC “Levski” fans, who were injured last night in clashes with “Olympique Marseille” supporters before the match between the two teams at the “Stade Vélodrome”, is at the centre of attention in the French media.

The match itself, from the fifth round of the “Europa League”, ended with a 1–0 victory for the hosts after Amine Gouiri converted a penalty just before half-time.

According to initial reports, eleven people — all of them Bulgarians — were injured in the clashes, French media reported.

About ten minutes before the start of the match, scheduled for 18:45 local time (19:45 Bulgarian time), several dozen “Olympique Marseille” supporters left the south stand, the “Virage Sud”, and shortly afterwards appeared at “Jean Bouin” — one of the stands along the side of the pitch. A movement of the crowd then occurred, with it appearing that the Marseille fans were chasing a group of Bulgarian supporters. They reached the “Parkage” section, where around 500 Levski fans were located. The situation escalated as objects and smoke bombs were thrown between the two groups, with the small group of Bulgarian fans becoming trapped between the Marseille supporters and the wall of the “Parkage” section.

Security personnel managed to restore order. Shortly after the match began, at the scheduled time, the “Olympique Marseille” supporters withdrew back towards the south stand, while the section with the Bulgarian fans was placed under heightened security by a large police cordon. Subsequently, there were several tense moments between the fans of the two teams, the most serious of them occurring during the half-time interval.

Police officers in the Bouches-du-Rhône department reported that around ten people, all of them Bulgarians, had been injured in the attack at the “Stade Vélodrome”. “Five people were taken to hospital with eye injuries and head injuries, while one suffered a dislocated shoulder. Six people received medical attention at the scene,” local authorities told the French newspaper “Le Monde”.

Several hours after the end of the football match, President Iliana Iotova commented on what had happened on “Facebook”, describing the footage from Marseille as “shocking” and the violence as “unacceptable”. “The French authorities must clarify the circumstances surrounding the attacks and hold those responsible accountable, while UEFA must investigate how the safety of the Bulgarian supporters at the stadium was ensured. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to our fellow citizens! This behaviour is unacceptable!” she wrote.

Last night, French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned in the strongest possible terms the acts of violence against Bulgarian fans. Such acts of violence “have no place either in sport or in the public sphere”, and the French president assured Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, with whom he spoke on the sidelines of a European summit in Brussels, “that these actions will not go unpunished”, according to a statement from the Élysée Palace.

“This evening at the Vélodrome stadium, a scene was filmed in which a supporter of Levski Sofia makes a Nazi salute (…) The far right has no place in our stadiums!” wrote on “X” Manuel Bompard, an MP from the left-wing party “La France Insoumise”, elected from the Bouches-du-Rhône department.

French newspaper “Le Figaro” focused on the position of the Bulgarian head of state regarding what happened at the “Stade Vélodrome”, referring to her Facebook post. The newspaper reported that eleven Bulgarian fans had been injured, five of whom had been hospitalised, citing police authorities.

The focus of “20 Minutes” was the position of Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who announced on “Facebook” that he had spoken with the French president about the violence before the football match. In his post, he wrote that “we share the position that aggression and violence have no place in a civilised Europe”. He also thanked Macron for his “personal commitment”, as well as for the measures taken by France to “ensure that those responsible for the attacks will be held accountable for their actions”.

The French publication also noted the position of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which strongly condemned the attacks against Bulgarian citizens in Marseille and announced that it would send a diplomatic note to France requesting a “thorough investigation”.

The Consul General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Lyon and Bulgaria’s honorary consul in Marseille are monitoring developments on the ground and are ready to provide the necessary assistance to Bulgarian citizens, the ministry added.

According to Bulgarian media, Levski fans are planning to organise a protest today in front of the French embassy in Sofia, “20 Minutes” reported.

For its part, the Marseille club stated on its official website that it categorically condemned the acts of violence that occurred during the match against the Bulgarian team. “A thorough analysis is being conducted of the circumstances in which these events occurred ... “Olympique Marseille” is working closely with law enforcement authorities and is fully available to the competent authorities,” the website said, with the club stressing that the safety of all spectators remains an absolute priority.

The coaches of both teams also commented.

“We were not informed when we went out onto the pitch. This is regrettable. We are going through turbulent times in our society, so this is very, very regrettable,” Marseille coach Bruno Génésio said.

His counterpart Julio Velázquez described the incidents as “very regrettable” and even “unacceptable in football”. “I support the fans who were involved in this incident. I hope that there is nothing serious. I am very saddened by this situation,” added the Spanish coach of Levski.

When Macron was first elected president of France, French media and global agencies such as Reuters and Agence France-Presse recalled that he was a fan of “Olympique Marseille”. When he was campaigning for re-election to a second term, the French media again recalled that Macron supported this football club, commenting that it was a passion that had endured over time. The French president himself mentioned this in April of the current year during a visit to Andorra, on the same day that the match between “Paris Saint-Germain” and “Bayern Munich” in the Champions League was being played in Paris. Macron said then, however, that although he was a fan of the Marseille team, he was confident that the Parisians would beat the Munich side and that they were a good team.