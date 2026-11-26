For more than 80 years, one of the flags of the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising was considered lost. However, the historic relic had been kept in the home of Bulgarian Maria Atanasova in Munich, and is now back in Bulgaria. She is the granddaughter of the revolutionary fighter Petar Markov, who saved the flag from destruction.

The relic was transported to the State Archives Agency through the diplomatic pouch, in special packaging and with the assistance of the Bulgarian Embassy in Germany. It is due to go on display in the agency’s building.

A relic bearing traces of the fighting

The flag is made of silk, and the date July 20, 1903, is embroidered on it – the day the uprising broke out in Macedonia according to the old-style calendar. It was made by Maslinka Gruncharova, a teacher in the Kostur village of Zagorichani. Her son was among the standard-bearers of the uprising.

Traces of bullets remain on the silk fabric. According to Associate Professor Mihail Gruev, chairman of the State Archives Agency, this is one of the eight flags from the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising known to scholars. Seven of them have been preserved – six in Bulgaria and one in Fort Wayne, United States.

“It actually turned out to be a genuine archival find, because from the photograph I saw that this was the flag that had been sought for more than 80 years,” Associate Professor Mihail Gruev said.

A few months ago, he received information that an elderly Bulgarian woman in Germany possessed a battle flag and wished to donate it. After seeing a photograph of the object, he realized that it was precisely the relic that had been sought.

A family history marked by persecution

After the uprising, Petar Markov and his family moved from Bitola to Sofia. The flag appeared in public at least twice – during the transfer of Gotse Delchev’s remains to Bulgaria, when it was placed over his sarcophagus, and in 1941 during a solemn water-blessing ceremony.

After the communist regime was established in September 1944, the relic was hidden at the bottom of a chest of drawers, covered with sheets. According to Maria Atanasova, her grandfather and father, who were members of IMRO, were arrested and killed in 1946.

“My grandfather and father were arrested and killed in 1946. No trial, no sentence. We never found out what had happened to them,” Maria Atanasova said.

After the disappearance of the two men, Maria, her sister, her mother and her grandmother were forcibly relocated from Sofia. Maria later left Bulgaria. Her sister managed to take the family relic to Germany, where it was restored by a professional restorer in Vienna.

For decades, the flag remained in Maria Atanasova’s home in Munich. Initially, she wanted to return it to Bulgaria after a monument to the victims of the communist regime was built, but ultimately decided to hand it over now.

“Since my time in this world is now coming to an end, I decided that it would be better to return it now after all,” she said.

Associate Professor Gruev said that consideration was being given to making the Institute for the History of the Bulgarian Diaspora in Gotse Delchev the flag’s permanent home, because of the relic’s connection to the revolutionary’s history.

Sources: nova.bg