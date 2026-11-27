When the first episode of “On Every Kilometer” appeared on television in 1969, Stefan Danailov already had experience in cinema, but it was precisely his role as Major Deyanov that turned him into a star. At the age of 27, he became known to millions of viewers, and his character, together with Grigor Vachkov’s hero Mitko Bombata, became part of Bulgarian television memory.

Danailov was born on December 9, 1942, in Sofia. He was directed toward the acting profession by Ivan Kondov, the husband of his sister Rositsa. In 1966, he graduated from the Krastyo Sarafov Higher Institute of Theatre and Film Arts, where his teachers were Stefan Sarchadjiev, Metodi Andonov and Anastas Mihaylov.

From a childhood debut to major cinema

His first screen appearance came as early as 1956, in the film “The Traces Remain”, based on a screenplay by Pavel Vezhinov. Following the success of “On Every Kilometer”, roles in “The Prince” and “Black Angels” followed, for which he received the Best Actor award at the Golden Rose Festival in Varna in 1969.

Among the memorable films in which he appeared are “Ivan Kondarev”, “The Weddings of Ivan Asen”, “Warmth”, “The Tarnovo Queen”, “Prince Boris I” and “After the End of the World”. In “Ladies Invite”, he played driving instructor Yakim Donev, a character who remained in popular culture with the line: “Do you know that you have amazing eyes?”

Danailov also appeared in international productions. In Italy, he took part in the seventh season of the series “The Octopus”, as well as in “Racket”, “A Matter of Conscience” and “Deep in the Heart”. According to data presented by the Bulgarian National Television and NATFIZ, his acting career includes more than 150 roles in film, theatre and television.

The stage, students and politics

His theatrical career began in 1966 at the Drama Theatre in Plovdiv. Later, he performed at the Bulgarian Army Theatre and the Ivan Vazov National Theatre. His roles included Don Juan, Hamlet, Don Quixote and characters from plays by Schiller, Shakespeare, Chekhov and Eugene O’Neill.

In 1988, he began teaching at NATFIZ. He was appointed associate professor in 1995, and became a professor in 1999. Generations of his students called him “The Master”. The National Theatre lists among his pupils actors such as Paraskeva Djukelova, Stefania Koleva, Silvia Lulcheva, Ivan Barnev and Asen Blatechki.

In 1997, Danailov founded the international theatre festival “Stage at the Crossroads”. Alongside his artistic and teaching work, he also built a political career. He served as a member of parliament in six National Assemblies, and from 2005 to 2009 he was Minister of Culture.

Recognition and final role

Stefan Danailov was awarded the title of “People’s Artist” in 1983. He received the state Paisii Hilendarski Award, the Order of Stara Planina, First Class, the Icarus Award for lifetime achievement in the performing arts, the Bulgarian Film Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Askeer Grand Award for lifetime contribution to theatre.

After a five-year absence from the stage, he returned to the National Theatre in June 2019 with the production “The Actress”. On November 27 of the same year, Stefan Danailov died at the age of 76.

“Life flows and passes quickly; the question is whether there is some substance in your life, and that is very important,” Stefan Danailov said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Television.

For the audience, he remains Major Deyanov, Yakim Donev and dozens of other different characters. For his students, he remains “The Master” – the teacher who turned his personal presence into a school.

Sources: bntnews.bg, old-news.bnr.bg, nova.bg