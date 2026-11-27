Vladimir Putin fears most that Ukraine will strengthen its trade, strategic and military ties with the West. Former CIA officer Daniel Hoffman said this on Fox News. According to him, the Russian president will continue the war until he is stopped or until Russia loses its ability to wage war.

Hoffman rejected the image of Putin as a “grandmaster” and described him as a former KGB agent who is directing the war in Ukraine. According to him, Russia is forced to rely on external partners to sustain its military operations.

“Russia is on its knees, bowing its head before China in order to export its hydrocarbons. Russia relies on China for dual-use military equipment, on Iran for drones, and on North Korea for soldiers and artillery,” Hoffman said. He added that the war “has not gone particularly well” for Moscow.

Economic pressure has not changed the Kremlin’s course

According to the former officer, Donald Trump’s administration tried to persuade Putin to end the war through economic incentives. These included allowing exports of diesel fuel from Russia, but this did not lead to any change in Russian policy.

“This did not prompt Vladimir Putin to stop his barbaric strikes against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” Hoffman said. He warned that Ukraine is facing another winter with power outages and that, in his view, Kyiv has no choice but to continue its resistance.

His comments come against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic contacts between Washington and Moscow. At the APEC summit in China, Donald Trump held talks with Putin and published a joint photo with the Russian president, referring to him as “my friend”. The meeting was part of a three-way diplomatic format that also included Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Losses are not stopping the war, Hoffman says

The former CIA officer explained the continuation of the war by pointing to the characteristics of Russia’s political system. According to him, the Russian Duma does not exercise effective control over Putin’s decisions, while Russian citizens do not enjoy the same freedoms of speech and assembly as people in the United States.

“Vladimir Putin does not care how high the losses are. He has a practically unlimited threshold for the pain he is willing to inflict on his own fellow citizens – whether it is the struggling economy, the bloodshed or the wealth being spent,” Hoffman said.

He said that the Russian president’s goal is to break the Ukrainian government and establish a puppet regime. Hoffman added that, in his view, Washington should have provided Ukraine with more weapons and support from the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

At the same time, Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner publicly described Putin as a “grandmaster of politics” and a “historical figure” – assessments that contrast with Hoffman’s analysis of Russia’s dependence on China, Iran and North Korea.

Sources: unian.net, foxnews.com, apnews.com