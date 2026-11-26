Vasil Popov’s triumph continues with one final book – following “Mamnik,” “Lehusa” and “Azhder,” “Karaevren,” the epic finale of the series, is on the horizon.

Starting November 27, readers will have the opportunity to purchase the paperback edition. Every pre-order will arrive with the author’s personal autograph (888 pages, price with a 15% discount: 17 euros). The hardcover edition will also be available from December 4. The artwork is once again by Zhivko Petrov.

The premiere of “Karaevren” will take place on December 1, Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m. at SOFIA LIVE CLUB. There will be a venue, books and autographs for everyone, the publishers from "Ciela" announced.

Book synopsis

“The dragon smiled and continued:

- But look, little Yavor, I can give you something priceless. An egg that my Saint guards in the Underworld...

Yavor had no idea what cursed egg the demon was talking about.

- It can bring your father back. Lazar Karaivanov. Isn’t that what your little heart longs for? For your father to come back to you and your mother!”

The demons that emerged from the Karaevren Reservoir and the submerged Asclepion continue to torment the residents of the Strandzha village of Usoe. Bozhana Gorneva is yet to face their true power as she seeks to avenge the death of her friend Lora Kadurina and protect her son from the Azhder. To defeat its entire demonic army, she will have to dive into the past. From there, a border guard will come to her aid...”

Vasil Popov was born in 1990 in Sofia. He graduated in ecology from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” after which he worked for three years for the television channel “National Geographic.” His passion for photography took him to impressive places across Bulgaria, while his interest in Bulgarian nature and folklore became the core of his future creative path. In 2020, he won the first competition for an original audio series organized by Storytel Studio. Thus, “Mamnik” – the work that changed the history of genre literature in Bulgaria and continues to reveal the enigmatic faces of Bulgarian folklore to thousands of readers – appeared on the Bulgarian literary market. In addition to writing three sequels to “Mamnik,” Vasil Popov is also the author of the books “Wolf Tales” (2022) and “Permafrost” (2023).